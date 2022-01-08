Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

