Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BNP Paribas currently has $12.20 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

DB stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

