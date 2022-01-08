Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.20 price target on the bank’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $14.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.