Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.