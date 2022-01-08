dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $419,331.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005531 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,052 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

