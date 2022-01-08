Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 112,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $2,374,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

