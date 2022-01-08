Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $24.79. Digi International shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 72,122 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The stock has a market cap of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Digi International by 21.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

