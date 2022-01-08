Digitex Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

