Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Shares of DCOM opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

