Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 104,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 103,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOTO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000.

