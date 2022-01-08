Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

DISCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.10.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.