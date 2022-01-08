Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $21.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSEY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of DSEY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

