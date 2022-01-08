DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $90,714.90 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00077100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.40 or 0.07349612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,782.91 or 0.99832935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006857 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

