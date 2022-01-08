Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 126.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

