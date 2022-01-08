DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.