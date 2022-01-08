Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

