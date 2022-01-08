Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 152.7% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

