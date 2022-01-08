Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

