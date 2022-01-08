Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to Underweight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.12.

Shares of DPZ opened at $508.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.11. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

