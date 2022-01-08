Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.57

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.57 and traded as high as $40.12. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 61,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

