DoYourTip (DYT) Price Down 48.5% This Week

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $317,060.43 and $11,191.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00437615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009472 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.60 or 0.01305470 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars.

