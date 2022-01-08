DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE DRD remained flat at $$8.08 on Friday. 89,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.