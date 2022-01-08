Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $$30.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRUNF. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.