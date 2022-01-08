Duality Advisers LP Acquires 1,537 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5,793.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

