Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,294 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

