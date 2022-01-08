Duality Advisers LP Has $580,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $12.45 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

