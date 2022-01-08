Duality Advisers LP Makes New $510,000 Investment in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

So-Young International stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.51%.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.