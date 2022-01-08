Duality Advisers LP Purchases 948 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.