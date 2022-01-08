Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.88 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,208 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

