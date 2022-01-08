Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPRT stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.