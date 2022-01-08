Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

Shares of PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

