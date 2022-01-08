Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.91

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.91 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 13734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,758 shares of company stock valued at $23,353,635.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

