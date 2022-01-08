Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

