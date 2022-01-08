Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $59,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

