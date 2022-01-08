Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

NYSE CCEP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

