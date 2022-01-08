Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,862 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.39 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

