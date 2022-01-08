Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 564 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

