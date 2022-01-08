DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

