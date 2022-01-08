Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Shares Up 0.1%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.86. 144,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 70,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,820,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,769,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,008,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.