Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

