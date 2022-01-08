Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

