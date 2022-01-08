easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.16) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 621.80 ($8.38) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 715.87.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Insiders purchased a total of 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035 in the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.