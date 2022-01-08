ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MOHO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. ECMOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.
ECMOHO Company Profile
ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.
