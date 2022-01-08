ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOHO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. ECMOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

