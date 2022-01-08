Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.2 days.

ECAOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750. Eco has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

