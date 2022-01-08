Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,545.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 884,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 462,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

EWTX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 386,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

