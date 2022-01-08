Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

