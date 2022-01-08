Efinity (EFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

