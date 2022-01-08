El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

ELPQF remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.