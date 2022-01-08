Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 20,137 shares.The stock last traded at $175.46 and had previously closed at $178.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

