Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $108,428.34

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 134.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a market cap of $108,428.34 and $115.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elementeum has traded up 99.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00076578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.77 or 0.07602196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.25 or 0.99946337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Elementeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

